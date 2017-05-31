Dhanraj Choudhary re-elected as BoD in ITTF – Times of India
Times of India
Dhanraj Choudhary re-elected as BoD in ITTF
NEW DELHI: India's Dhanraj Choudhary, who represents Asia in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), has been re-elected as a Board of Director (BoD) for another four years along with other continental representatives. Choudhary, who is the …
