We’ll not underrate Corsica – Echiejile

.To captain Eagles tonight

Super Eagles and AS Monaco wing-back Elderson Echiejile has said the Super Eagles will not underrate the Corsica senior National Team when both sides lock horns tonight at the Stade Francois Coty, Ajaccio.

The Super Eagles play the tiny island of Corsica in a warm-up game ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on June 10, and despite Corsica’s non- affiliation with either UEFA or FIFA, Echiejile says they expect some kind of challenge from the team.

“I know a bit about them when I was here in France. Most of their players play in the Ligue 1 so I expect a tough challenge from them. We cannot afford to, and will not underrate them,” Elderson said at the pre-match press conference.

A number of first–team players are not in Corsica either as a result of visa hitch or injury, but Nigeria’s camp in Ajaccio boast a number of young, ambitious fresh legs called up to jostle for positions in the team. The former Sporting Braga FC defender believes healthy competition for first team places in the team is a welcome development.

“The team is improving after every game but there are places in the team the coach thinks need more competition which to me is a welcome development. Every good team needs a good back up and I think that is what has informed the reason for the new faces in the team for these friendlies,” he opined.

Meanwhile, the Monaco defender will captain the Super Eagles in their encounter against Corsica, the Nigeria Football Federation have announced. With the absence of substantive skipper Obi Mikel, Echiejile is the most experienced player in the squad, having made his Super Eagles debut eight years ago.

