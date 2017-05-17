We’ll soon sign anti-grazing bill into law— Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, said the anti-open grazing bill will soon be signed into law to curb clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

The governor stated this in Abuja after briefing Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on the security situation in the state.

According to him, the state looks forward to receiving the same cooperation from farmers and herdsmen so that all can live together as brothers and sisters, adding “we can do it; it is achievable. Living without strife, fighting and killings— we can live.

“Human life is very precious to some of us and we will do everything to protect lives and properties in the state.” The governor noted that the state was on top of the security situation in terms of the relationship between herdsmen and farmers.

On his demand that anyone with corruption allegation against the state should expose it, he said such person should also provide concrete evidence.

