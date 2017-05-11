We’ll swap more Boko Haram prisoners to see all Chibok girls released – FG

The Federal government has denied reports alleging that parents of released 82 Chibok girls were not allowed to see them. The government said people denied access were not their biological parents, adding that they will swap more Boko Haram members for the remaining girls if they have to do it again. The parents of Chibok […]

