We’ll Use Growing Popularity Of Bauchi Golf Tourney To Our Advantage, Bauchi Gov Pledges

Onukogu Kanayochuqu Jubal

The Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has hailed the just-concluded 2nd Bauchi Golf Tourney as a vehicle to showcase the state’s comparative advantage.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the tournament held at the Bauchi Golf Club, Bauchi, over the weekend, the governor said the tournament was to highlight the state’s agriculture, mineral resources and sports tourism.

“We are encouraging all sports in the state because of the encouragement we give them. All the facilities we have for sport will be revived and fixed, in order to bring back sport and help our young people embrace a profitable endeavour.

“We’ll take advantage of the growing popularity of the tournament bring to the knowledge of people how blessed and investor-friendly the state is. There will be a huge improvement next year, because we plan to make it a Pro-Am tourney, for professionals and amateurs and better prizes for professional players from all over the world,” the governor said.

He further assured that, in order to show more seriousness, the state had begun the construction of an 18-hole golf course at the Yankari Game Reserve.

“All those who plan to visit the reserve will, in a short while, have to travel with their kit, so as to play on the beautiful golf course we are constructing,” he revealed.

“We want to showcase the tourism potential of Bauchi State through golf. In fact, we will leverage on every sport, but golf is our first port of call. We want to improve the commerce and industry of this state and we want to do that by pointing visitors who come to play golf to the great sights (the Yankari Game Reserve, the Wikki Warm Springs etc), sounds, delicacies (masa and kilishi) and people of our state,” said the organiser and the CEO of Cosmopolitan Cleaners, Ibrahim Babayo, who doubles as the chairman of the local organising committee for the tournament.

He also assured that plans to re-grass the golf course would begin in earnest, so as to make the next edition of the tournament more memorable.

The tourney was won by Ismail Abubakar (59netts), who carted away a flat screen television, while the overall best gross (lady) went to Eunice Sule (89 nets), who got a bed-side friege for her efforts.

