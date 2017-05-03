Wells Fargo Championship 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings
Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship 2017 will be played on Friday May 5th at the Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Wells Fargo Championship 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 6:50 am.
Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.
2017 Wells Fargo Championship 2nd Round Tee Times
The 2017 Wells Fargo Championship round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|6:50 AM
|Harris English
|S.J. Park
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|7:01 AM
|Chad Campbell
|Jason Kokrak
|Tyrone van Aswegen
|7:12 AM
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Boo Weekley
|Greg Owen
|7:23 AM
|Fabian Gomez
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Na
|7:34 AM
|Vaughn Taylor
|J.J. Henry
|Vijay Singh
|7:45 AM
|Hudson Swafford
|Graeme McDowell
|Nick Watney
|7:56 AM
|Greg Chalmers
|Troy Merritt
|Robert Streb
|8:07 AM
|Will MacKenzie
|David Hearn
|Luke List
|8:18 AM
|Johnson Wagner
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Ryan Blaum
|8:29 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Derek Fathauer
|Brett Stegmaier
|8:40 AM
|Brad Fritsch
|Jonathan Randolph
|Seamus Power
|8:51 AM
|Kevin Tway
|Grayson Murray
|Brian Campbell
|9:02 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|Sebastian Munoz
|Savio Nazareth
|12:00 PM
|Harris English
|S.J. Park
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|12:11 PM
|Chad Campbell
|Jason Kokrak
|Tyrone van Aswegen
|12:22 PM
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Boo Weekley
|Greg Owen
|12:33 PM
|Fabian Gomez
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Na
|12:44 PM
|Vaughn Taylor
|J.J. Henry
|Vijay Singh
|12:55 PM
|Hudson Swafford
|Graeme McDowell
|Nick Watney
|1:06 PM
|Greg Chalmers
|Troy Merritt
|Robert Streb
|1:17 PM
|Will MacKenzie
|David Hearn
|Luke List
|1:28 PM
|Johnson Wagner
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Ryan Blaum
|1:39 PM
|Lucas Glover
|Derek Fathauer
|Brett Stegmaier
|1:50 PM
|Brad Fritsch
|Jonathan Randolph
|Seamus Power
|2:01 PM
|Kevin Tway
|Grayson Murray
|Brian Campbell
|2:12 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Sebastian Munoz
|Savio Nazareth
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|6:50 AM
|Matt Jones
|Chez Reavie
|Chris Stroud
|7:01 AM
|Camilo Villegas
|Morgan Hoffmann
|Whee Kim
|7:12 AM
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Cameron Tringale
|Mark Hubbard
|7:23 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Emiliano Grillo
|Stewart Cink
|7:34 AM
|Billy Hurley III
|Daniel Berger
|Steven Bowditch
|7:45 AM
|Wesley Bryan
|Jon Rahm
|Paul Casey
|7:56 AM
|James Hahn
|J.B. Holmes
|Phil Mickelson
|8:07 AM
|Brian Harman
|Jason Bohn
|Chad Collins
|8:18 AM
|Kevin Streelman
|Derek Ernst
|Martin Flores
|8:29 AM
|Brendon de Jonge
|Tag Ridings
|Steve Wheatcroft
|8:40 AM
|Steven Alker
|Julian Etulain
|Brett Drewitt
|8:51 AM
|Mark Anderson
|Bobby Wyatt
|Zack Sucher
|9:02 AM
|Tyler Aldridge
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Blake Kennedy
|12:00 PM
|Rory Sabbatini
|Stuart Appleby
|Kyle Reifers
|12:11 PM
|Chesson Hadley
|Charlie Beljan
|Ricky Barnes
|12:22 PM
|Carl Pettersson
|Dominic Bozzelli
|J.T. Poston
|12:33 PM
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Hunter Mahan
|Retief Goosen
|12:44 PM
|Shane Lowry
|Zach Johnson
|Ben Martin
|12:55 PM
|D.A. Points
|David Lingmerth
|Brian Gay
|1:06 PM
|Pat Perez
|Peter Malnati
|Alex Cejka
|1:17 PM
|Bryce Molder
|Willy Wilcox
|Byeong Hun An
|1:28 PM
|Scott Stallings
|Martin Laird
|Spencer Levin
|1:39 PM
|Francesco Molinari
|Shawn Stefani
|Patton Kizzire
|1:50 PM
|Brandon Hagy
|Ryan Brehm
|Curtis Luck
|2:01 PM
|Sam Saunders
|Ryan Armour
|Chase Koepka
|2:12 PM
|Andrew Johnston
|Joel Dahmen
|Justin Lower
