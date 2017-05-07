Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wells Fargo Championship Round 3 Tee Times – 2017 Wells Fargo Championship Saturday Pairings

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 3 of the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship will be played on Saturday May 6th at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Wells Fargo Championship Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:27 am.

The field has been reduced to 80 by the cut which has been paired into 27 three-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Wells Fargo Championship 3rd Round Tee Times

The Wells Fargo Championship round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
10:27 AM Luke List Julian Etulain Martin Laird
10:38 AM Robert Streb James Hahn Phil Mickelson
10:49 AM Chez Reavie Seung-Yul Noh Daniel Berger
11:00 AM Brian Gay Byeong Hun An Zac Blair
11:11 AM Retief Goosen D.A. Points David Lingmerth
11:22 AM Mark Anderson Kyle Reifers Mackenzie Hughes
11:33 AM Tag Ridings Jonathan Randolph Kevin Tway
11:44 AM Shawn Stefani Emiliano Grillo Graeme McDowell
11:55 AM Smylie Kaufman Patrick Reed Pat Perez
12:06 PM Morgan Hoffmann J.B. Holmes Xander Schauffele
12:17 PM Nick Taylor Alex Noren Ben Martin
12:28 PM Brian Harman Rafa Cabrera Bello Grayson Murray
12:39 PM John Peterson Vaughn Taylor Jon Rahm
12:50 PM Francesco Molinari Billy Hurley III Seamus Power
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
10:27 AM Ryan Armour Matt Jones Fabian Gomez
10:38 AM Lucas Glover Brad Fritsch Tyler Aldridge
10:49 AM J.T. Poston Zach Johnson Ken Duke
11:00 AM Spencer Levin Patton Kizzire Brandon Hagy
11:11 AM Justin Lower Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Jason Kokrak
11:22 AM Tyrone Van Aswegen Greg Owen Chris Kirk
11:33 AM J.J. Henry Hudson Swafford Nick Watney
11:44 AM Paul Casey Jason Bohn Chad Collins
11:55 AM Ryan Blaum Martin Flores Steven Alker
12:06 PM Brett Drewitt Ricky Barnes Hunter Mahan
12:17 PM Shane Lowry Adam Scott Dustin Johnson
12:28 PM Bryce Molder Curtis Luck
12:39 PM Robby Shelton Miguel Angel Carballo

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Wells Fargo Championship Round 3 Tee Times – 2017 Wells Fargo Championship Saturday Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.