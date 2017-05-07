Wells Fargo Championship Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Wells Fargo Championship Round 4 Pairings

Pages Navigation Menu

Round 4 of the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship will be played on Sunday May 7th at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Wells Fargo Championship Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:05 am.

The Wells Fargo Championship 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Patrick Reed is paired with Alex Noren in the last tee slot of round 4 at 1:45 pm.

2017 Wells Fargo Championship Round 4 Tee Times

The Wells Fargo Championship round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Eagle Point Golf Club.

Tee Times Players   Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
8:05 AM Chris Kirk vs. J.J. Henry
8:14 AM Ken Duke vs. Jason Kokrak
8:23 AM Miguel Angel Carballo vs. Lucas Glover
8:32 AM Hudson Swafford vs. Ryan Blaum
8:41 AM Justin Lower vs. Tag Ridings
8:50 AM Shawn Stefani vs. Curtis Luck
8:59 AM Brad Fritsch vs. Tyrone Van Aswegen
9:08 AM Matt Jones vs. James Hahn
9:17 AM Adam Scott vs. Ryan Armour
9:26 AM Luke List vs. Xander Schauffele
9:35 AM Grayson Murray vs. Seamus Power
9:44 AM Brett Drewitt vs. Hunter Mahan
9:53 AM Julian Etulain vs. Patton Kizzire
10:02 AM Bryce Molder vs. Robby Shelton
10:11 AM Paul Casey vs. Ricky Barnes
10:20 AM Nick Watney vs. Emiliano Grillo
10:29 AM Kyle Reifers vs. Jonathan Randolph
10:38 AM Retief Goosen vs. D.A. Points
10:47 AM Spencer Levin vs. Brandon Hagy
10:56 AM Tyler Aldridge vs. Daniel Berger
11:05 AM Ben Martin vs. Robert Streb
11:15 AM Chad Collins vs. J.B. Holmes
11:25 AM Martin Laird vs. J.T. Poston
11:35 AM Rafa Cabrera Bello vs. John Peterson
11:45 AM Smylie Kaufman vs. Shane Lowry
11:55 AM Mark Anderson vs. Mackenzie Hughes
12:05 PM Brian Gay vs. Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
12:15 PM Chez Reavie vs. Zach Johnson
12:25 PM Morgan Hoffmann vs. Dustin Johnson
12:35 PM David Lingmerth vs. Graeme McDowell
12:45 PM Billy Hurley III vs. Phil Mickelson
12:55 PM Pat Perez vs. Nick Taylor
1:05 PM Zac Blair vs. Kevin Tway
1:15 PM Francesco Molinari vs. Byeong Hun An
1:25 PM Brian Harman vs. Vaughn Taylor
1:35 PM Jon Rahm vs. Seung-Yul Noh
1:45 PM Patrick Reed vs. Alex Noren

