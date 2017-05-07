Wells Fargo Championship Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Wells Fargo Championship Round 4 Pairings
Round 4 of the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship will be played on Sunday May 7th at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Wells Fargo Championship Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:05 am.
The Wells Fargo Championship 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Patrick Reed is paired with Alex Noren in the last tee slot of round 4 at 1:45 pm.
2017 Wells Fargo Championship Round 4 Tee Times
The Wells Fargo Championship round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Eagle Point Golf Club.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|8:05 AM
|Chris Kirk
|vs.
|J.J. Henry
|8:14 AM
|Ken Duke
|vs.
|Jason Kokrak
|8:23 AM
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|vs.
|Lucas Glover
|8:32 AM
|Hudson Swafford
|vs.
|Ryan Blaum
|8:41 AM
|Justin Lower
|vs.
|Tag Ridings
|8:50 AM
|Shawn Stefani
|vs.
|Curtis Luck
|8:59 AM
|Brad Fritsch
|vs.
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|9:08 AM
|Matt Jones
|vs.
|James Hahn
|9:17 AM
|Adam Scott
|vs.
|Ryan Armour
|9:26 AM
|Luke List
|vs.
|Xander Schauffele
|9:35 AM
|Grayson Murray
|vs.
|Seamus Power
|9:44 AM
|Brett Drewitt
|vs.
|Hunter Mahan
|9:53 AM
|Julian Etulain
|vs.
|Patton Kizzire
|10:02 AM
|Bryce Molder
|vs.
|Robby Shelton
|10:11 AM
|Paul Casey
|vs.
|Ricky Barnes
|10:20 AM
|Nick Watney
|vs.
|Emiliano Grillo
|10:29 AM
|Kyle Reifers
|vs.
|Jonathan Randolph
|10:38 AM
|Retief Goosen
|vs.
|D.A. Points
|10:47 AM
|Spencer Levin
|vs.
|Brandon Hagy
|10:56 AM
|Tyler Aldridge
|vs.
|Daniel Berger
|11:05 AM
|Ben Martin
|vs.
|Robert Streb
|11:15 AM
|Chad Collins
|vs.
|J.B. Holmes
|11:25 AM
|Martin Laird
|vs.
|J.T. Poston
|11:35 AM
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|vs.
|John Peterson
|11:45 AM
|Smylie Kaufman
|vs.
|Shane Lowry
|11:55 AM
|Mark Anderson
|vs.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|12:05 PM
|Brian Gay
|vs.
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|12:15 PM
|Chez Reavie
|vs.
|Zach Johnson
|12:25 PM
|Morgan Hoffmann
|vs.
|Dustin Johnson
|12:35 PM
|David Lingmerth
|vs.
|Graeme McDowell
|12:45 PM
|Billy Hurley III
|vs.
|Phil Mickelson
|12:55 PM
|Pat Perez
|vs.
|Nick Taylor
|1:05 PM
|Zac Blair
|vs.
|Kevin Tway
|1:15 PM
|Francesco Molinari
|vs.
|Byeong Hun An
|1:25 PM
|Brian Harman
|vs.
|Vaughn Taylor
|1:35 PM
|Jon Rahm
|vs.
|Seung-Yul Noh
|1:45 PM
|Patrick Reed
|vs.
|Alex Noren
