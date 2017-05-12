Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wema Bank appoints Babatunde Kasali chairman

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wema Bank Plc. has approved the appointment of Babatunde Kasali, a non-executive director, as the new Chairman of the board. The appointment follows the resignation of its Chairman, Adeyinka Asekun from the Board due to his nomination as an Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which has now been confirmed by the Senate. Asekun’s…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Wema Bank appoints Babatunde Kasali chairman appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.