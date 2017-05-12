Wema Bank appoints Babatunde Kasali chairman

Wema Bank Plc. has approved the appointment of Babatunde Kasali, a non-executive director, as the new Chairman of the board. The appointment follows the resignation of its Chairman, Adeyinka Asekun from the Board due to his nomination as an Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which has now been confirmed by the Senate. Asekun’s…

