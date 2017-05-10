Pages Navigation Menu

Wendy’s ‘Nugget Boy’ on Breaking Ellen DeGeneres’ Twitter Record: ‘I’m Kind of Scared!’ – PEOPLE.com

Wendy's 'Nugget Boy' on Breaking Ellen DeGeneres' Twitter Record: 'I'm Kind of Scared!'
Carter Wilkerson may have dethroned Ellen DeGeneres to become the person with the most retweeted tweet of all time, but that doesn't mean he's feeling confident at the top. “I'm kind of scared,” Wilkerson told Today on Wednesday. “I'm going to have to …
