Weakened Manchester United team will still beat Arsenal – Keane
Daily Post Nigeria
Weakened Manchester United team will still beat Arsenal – Keane
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane, has insisted that even if Jose Mourinho selects a weakened team against Arsenal on Sunday, the Red Devils will still win the game. Mourinho has admitted that United's top four chances are gone and the …
