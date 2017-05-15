Wenger: Sanchez Has Become A Complete Player At Arsenal

Arsene Wenger believes that Alexis Sanchez has developed into an all-round attacker at Arsenal.

Sanchez scored his 26th goal in competitions in the win over Stoke City and his assist made him the only player with double figures in goals and assists this term.

The Chile international’s future at the club is under doubt, but Wenger is positive he will sign a renewal.

“I think overall at the start he was, as a player, mainly focused on scoring goals and he developed his assist potential with us very well,” Wenger said.

“He plays now in a position where he can provide as well as score. I believe he has become a complete player and developed very well here at Arsenal.

“It’s an exceptional achievement to score and provide in double figures. That is to be a special player.”

