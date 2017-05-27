Pages Navigation Menu

Wenger says Arsenal fans’ criticism unforgettable

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the criticism he has had this season is “a disgrace’’ he will “never forget’’. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 67-year-old Frenchman has faced fierce protests from fans calling for him to leave the club he has led since 1996. “I don’t mind criticism because we are in a public job,” he said in an interview before Saturday’s FA Cup final match against Chelsea at Wembley.

