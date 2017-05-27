Wenger says Arsenal fans’ criticism unforgettable

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the criticism he has had this season is “a disgrace’’ he will “never forget’’. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 67-year-old Frenchman has faced fierce protests from fans calling for him to leave the club he has led since 1996. “I don’t mind criticism because we are in a public job,” he said in an interview before Saturday’s FA Cup final match against Chelsea at Wembley.

