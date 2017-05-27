Wenger says Arsenal fans’ criticism unforgettable

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the criticism he has had this season is “a disgrace’’ he will “never forget’’.

Newsmen report that the 67-year-old Frenchman has faced fierce protests from fans calling for him to leave the club he has led since 1996.

“I don’t mind criticism because we are in a public job,” he said in an interview before Saturday’s FA Cup final match against Chelsea at Wembley.

“I believe there’s a difference between being criticised and being treated in a way that human beings don’t deserve,’’ Wenger said.

He added: “The lack of respect from some has been a disgrace and I will never accept that. I will never forget it.

“The behaviour of some people during the season is what hurts me most.

“It’s not my person that is hurt but the impeccable image of the club around the world. That kind of behaviour does not reflect what Arsenal is.’’

Newsmen report that Wenger had previously admitted that Arsenal’s season was affected by the uncertainty around his position, as well as the protests calling for him to leave.

“A strong club is a club that makes a decision. It is wrong that in modern society it is not a question of whether a decision is right but whether it is popular.

“That has nothing to do with competence. People with responsibility have to make the right decision.’’

Wenger, whose contract expires this summer, will become the most successful manager in FA Cup history with a seventh title if his Arsenal side beat Chelsea.

But the Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years by finishing fifth in the Premier League,

Wenger’s future at the club is now set to be decided at a board meeting on Monday.

The post Wenger says Arsenal fans’ criticism unforgettable appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

