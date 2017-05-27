Wenger To Decide Arsenal Future Next Week, Conte Defends Moses

Arsene Wenger has reiterated that his future at Arsenal will be decided next week after he led the club to a record 13th FA Cup final win on Saturday.

The Frenchman’s contract at the club expires this summer and an agreement is yet to be reached over a new deal amid calls by a section of the support for him to leave.

Wenger who won his seventh English FA Cup on Saturday by defeating Chelsea 2-1 praised his players for their brilliant performance against the new English Premier League champions.

“We have a board meeting on Tuesday. And on Wednesday or Thursday it will be clearer,” he said after his side’s win.

“We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards. This team has suffered. They’ve united and responded.

“I said last week this team will be in the championship race with one or two good buys. They showed strength and unity and played spectacular football today.

“I’m proud to have won seven of these cups. I’m proud having done this – winning the championship without losing and winning seven FA Cups.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that his side were stunned by the outstanding performance of Arsenal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to the Gunners.

Conte admitted during his post-match interview shortly after the game that the sending off of Victor Moses during the game was decisive.

The Nigerian international was issued a second yellow card for simulation in the 68th minute.

The former Italy and Juventus coach however praised Moses for his performance this season.

“I think the first goal was very strange. The first half we didn’t start well, we didn’t have the right approach and we suffered in first 25 minutes,” Conte said.

“We started to play better in the second half and the red card was decisive.

“I didn’t see the incident on the TV and it was difficult to understand.

“The first goal, the player had his hands attached to the ball with two hands. Offside or not is not important.

“Arsenal started very well with great determination. They surprised us a bit but I repeat our first 25 minutes weren’t good.

“At our best moment, the referee decided to give the red card.

“There is dissapointment for the final result but it can happen and there was a lot of pressure. Victor Moses has been good and played an important season.

“Our season was incredible to win the league in this way, it was great but now its important to look forward and to restart.”

