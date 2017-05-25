We’re ever ready to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity, says Air Chief

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar said yesterday that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) “is ever ready to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity”.

The Chief of Air Staff’s statement is coming barely a week after Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai disclosed that some unscrupulous politicians had been approaching his officers for political assistance.

Air Marshal Abubakar told his officers and men in Kaduna during the second quarter meeting that the Air Force must continue to carry out its constitutional duties professionally and ensure that territorial integrity is not undermined by any group or groups.

“We are more than ever committed to defend the territorial integrity of this country.” Air Marshal Abubakar said, adding:

“We are also more than ever committed to monitor oil criminals and other activities challenging smooth running of the country. We are going to equip the various units so they can perform there roles effectively.”

The CAS who also commissioned the newly rehabilitated 401 flights control tower, said the new structure and the modern equipment therein will assist greatly the operation of the flying training school.

