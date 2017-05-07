We’re Mad Over Him! Runtown Covers Guardian Life Magazine’s Latest Issue
Runtown‘s tunes are everywhere; you can barely make it through a whole day without hearing them on the radio. The soft-spoken artist has been in the music game since 2014 when he dropped his single, Party Like it’s 1980. Subsequently, we’ve fallen in love with his unique sound, from Gallardo featuring Davido, to Bend Down Pause […]
