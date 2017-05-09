Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’re working to end herders/farmers clashes – Gov Ishaku

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has said that he is collaborating with some governors to ensure that ranching is adopted as against open grazing to end the hostilities between herdsmen and farmers in the country. Ishaku who disclosed this to journalists in Jalingo yesterday, said grazing reserves as being advocated in some quarters cannot solve […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.