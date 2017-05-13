West Bank Vote Highlights Palestinian Split – Voice of America
|
Voice of America
|
West Bank Vote Highlights Palestinian Split
Voice of America
Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are holding municipal elections for representatives on dozens of councils. Voting Saturday, however, is not taking place in the Gaza Strip. The elections are widely seen as a popularity test for President Mahmoud …
Will 'Bitcoin' be a Palestinian alternative to Israeli cash?
West Bank Palestinians vote in local elections
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!