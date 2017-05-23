West Brom Must Recruit Over The Summer- Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis admits West Brom will need to spend in the summer, but only for the “right players”.

The Express and Star say Albion are expected to “comfortably break previous club records” with their summer outlay.

And they quote Pulis as saying: “I think it’s going to cost more money every year to improve, that’s the way it is.

“But you have to get the right players. It’s not just about bringing players in and spending money, you have to spend the money in the right way and they have to be the right characters and the right players.

“The important thing is they have to be players who are going to be in your starting XI and that moves everything forward.”

Tony Pulis is flying over to Guangzhou tomorrow to speak to owner Guochuan Lai, and will point to this run as evidence the team needs strikers and defenders.

“It’s disappointing,” he said. “The final games of the season have highlighted the fact we need to be better in both thirds of the pitch.

“The opportunities we had when we were in control of the game are there to be taken and we have to take those chances.

“Their first (Swansea) goal is a third division goal. Sigurdsson has got great quality, but our marking is absolutely shocking from two defenders.

“That is what has happened. We’ve been leading games this year. Even if we were a little bit more stubborn we would have drawn games and won games which we haven’t.

“We haven’t been able to see them out. We need to improve at both ends of the pitch.

