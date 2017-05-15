West Brom To Investigate Crowd Trouble At Chelsea Game

West Brom have confirmed that they are to investigate crowd disturbances during Chelsea’s title-clinching 1-0 win at The Hawthorns on Friday.

Several West Brom fans are alleged to have ignored club warnings and illegally sold their home-end tickets to visiting Chelsea supporters.

There were clashes in the stands after Michy Batshuayi scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute, with nine people subsequently arrested.

“We made it plain with our warnings before the game that any of our supporters who could be traced selling on tickets to visiting supporters faced sanctions from the club,” West Brom chief executive Martin Goodmansaid in a statement.

“We will continue that process next week. Naturally, it is a matter of great disappointment for all at Albion and our thousands of genuine fans that a tiny minority would put profit before backing their team.

“We will also co-operate fully with police to help identify anyone clearly guilty of disorder offences during the disturbance.”

Goodman also confirmed that fans involved in the incident would be banned by the club regardless of police action.

The post West Brom To Investigate Crowd Trouble At Chelsea Game appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

