Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

West Ham Dent Tottenham Title Hopes

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Tottenham’s pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea was dealt a big blow as Manuel Lanzini’s fierce finish earned victory for London rivals West Ham. Spurs could have narrowed the gap to a point with victory at London Stadium, but were well below par as the Hammers helped Chelsea close on the title. Hammers keeper Adrian…

The post West Ham Dent Tottenham Title Hopes appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.