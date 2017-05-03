Pages Navigation Menu

West Ham Interested In Newcastle Manager Rafa Benitez

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Football, News, Sports

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is among the managers in the frame to replace Slaven Bilic at the end of the season.

Bilic’s job at West Ham will be reviewed at the end of the season, according to Sky sports.

Slaven Bilic has just over a year left on his three-year contract.

If Bilic does leave this summer, the names in the frame to replace him would include Benitez, Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic and Roberto Mancini.

Renowned foortball pundit Stan Collymore reckons West Ham bigwigs will be taking a look at Benitez.

He told The People: “It is certain Rafa’s promotion with the Geordies won’t have gone unnoticed elsewhere in the Premier League, especially at West Ham, where Slaven Bilic is under the cosh.

“The Hammers can offer Benitez London life, a higher profile and more money in the transfer market.”

He added: “If I were him, though, I would stay put at St James’ Park – but only if owner Mike Ashley opens the cheque book.

“If he does and Benitez adds to talent such as Ayoze Perez, Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle, then Newcastle fans can expect a top-10 finish.”

