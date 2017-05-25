West Ham Manager Slaven Bilic Hoping To Sign “Game-changers”

Slaven Bilic wants to add “game-changers” to his West Ham squad this summer as he attempts to mastermind a push for the top-six next season.

360Nobs understands West Ham are close to completing their first deal of the summer with Pablo Zabaleta in final negotiations to join the club, while they are also interested in signing Manchester City’s £20m-rated forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

“We need quality players. Of course you always need quality players, but sometimes you are buying players for the future, sometimes you are buying players for the squad to be back-ups and all that, but we are good in that department,” he told West Ham TV.

“Okay, we can talk about, if some of the players go, we can refresh the team with new players, but mainly we need the players who are going to improve the quality and be the game-changers.There are no guarantees in football, but we need starting XI players in certain positions. We want it all, but those players are very hard to get and they cost a bit.

“They are pretty much the privilege of the big, big, big guns. We have to close our eyes on some things. We can’t expect them to tick all the boxes with a mark 10.

