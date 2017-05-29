Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

West Ham submit offer for Man City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and more transfer rumours – Manchester Evening News

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Manchester Evening News

West Ham submit offer for Man City's Kelechi Iheanacho and more transfer rumours
Manchester Evening News
Today's Manchester City transfer news round up includes one player leaving, one staying and another coming in. Share; Comments. By Charlotte Duncker. 06:00, 29 MAY 2017. Sport. Video Loading. Video Unavailable. Click to playTap to play. The video will …
Leicester City fret as West Ham bids £24m for IheanachoGuardian (blog)
West Ham Tables £24m Bid for IheanachoTHISDAY Newspapers
West Ham table bid for Manchester City starlet Kelechi Iheanacho with Pep Guardiola willing to let Nigerian leaveMirror.co.uk
FootballFanCast.com –HITC –Express.co.uk –SkySports
all 24 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.