West Ham table bid for Iheanacho

West Ham have made a bid for Manchester City’s £20m-rated striker Kelechi Iheanacho. City boss Pep Guardiola is likely to allow the 20-year-old to leave this summer with West Ham heading up the queue of clubs keen to sign him. West Ham are unlikely to meet City’s sky-high valuation but they are hopeful of getting […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

