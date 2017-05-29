West Ham table bid for Iheanacho
West Ham have made a bid for Manchester City’s £20m-rated striker Kelechi Iheanacho. City boss Pep Guardiola is likely to allow the 20-year-old to leave this summer with West Ham heading up the queue of clubs keen to sign him. West Ham are unlikely to meet City’s sky-high valuation but they are hopeful of getting […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
