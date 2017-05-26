West Ham to sign Pablo Zabaleta after release by Man City – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
West Ham to sign Pablo Zabaleta after release by Man City
Pablo Zabaleta has agreed a two-year deal to join West Ham United on a free transfer. The Argentina right back has left Manchester City after seeing out his contract at the Etihad Stadium. It means Zabaleta, 32, is set to be Slaven Bilic's first major …
