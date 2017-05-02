Pages Navigation Menu

We’ve doubled enrolment of pupils —Gov el-Rufai

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has revealed that his administration has almost doubled the enrolment of primary school age children from 1.1 million to 2.1 million since he took over the governance of the state almost two years ago.

In a message to workers during this year’s May Day celebration, Governor el-Rufai commended workers in the state for their dedication to the development and unity of the state.

In a statement by Governor el-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, the governor noted that workers in all sectors of the economy have continued to make great contributions to the development of the state.

He said: “The government appreciates the support of the workers since 2015. The successful launch of the Kaduna State Public Service Revita-lisation and Renewal Project owes much to the support and cooperation of our work force.”

 

