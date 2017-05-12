We’ve made no peace — Ibeku stakeholders

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE crisis rocking the leadership of Ibeku community has deepened with a faction of the Ibeku Egwu Asaa Development Association rejecting the peace settlement held last week by another faction, saying that no peace settlement took place.

The Princewill Ukaegbu group said that the peace settlement made by the Emeka Enyeazu faction was a farce and insisted that it was the authentic elected leadership of the union. They challenged the Enyeazu group to produce the certificate of incorporation and seal of the association to prove that it is recognized.

They claimed what happened last week was not a peace meeting between the two camps but a reconciliation of the paramount ruler of Ibeku Kingdom, Eze Samuel Onuoha [Ogurube IV] and some people he sanctioned for allegedly desecrating Ibeku land.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there was no peace settlement meeting ever held in Ibekuland, rather what transpired was that those who were sanctioned and ostracized by the Ogurube-in-council for desecrating the land went to Ogurube to beg for pardon and appeasement of the gods of the land.

The post We’ve made no peace — Ibeku stakeholders appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

