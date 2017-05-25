Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wharf Road: Ministry awaits MoU signing, FEC’s approval

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

MINISTER of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has hinted that what was left now on fixing the wharf road in Lagos was to sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding, MoU before proceeding to the Federal Executive Council, FEC for approval. The Minister, who explained that a couple of private companies had offered to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.