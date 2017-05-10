Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What A Height of Love: Couple Wed On The World’s Highest Mountain, Mount Everest (Photos)

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

James Sissom, 35, and Ashley Schmieder, 32, from California, travelled thousands of miles and spent days trekking through the snow to tie the knot on Mount Everest. The adventurous newlyweds, who spent a year planning the trip, braved freezing temperatures, gruelling terrain and altitude sickness on their way to Everest Base Camp, where they exchanged …

The post What A Height of Love: Couple Wed On The World’s Highest Mountain, Mount Everest (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.