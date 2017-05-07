Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Actually Happened Between Me and Tiwa Savage – Solid Star

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Joshua Iniyezo, popularly known as Solid Star, speaks with TOFARATI IGE, on his career and other issues Can you share a bit of your childhood? I am an Isoko boy from Delta State. I was born and bred in the popular ghetto, Ajegunle, in Lagos. I am the last child and I have three siblings. …

The post What Actually Happened Between Me and Tiwa Savage – Solid Star appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.