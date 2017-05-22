What Buhari needs now – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday told Nigerians to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria’s challenges. The governor said that what Buhari needed now was prayers not undue criticism. Okowa spoke in Benin at the end of a seven-day convention of the Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International (RACAI). He urged Christians to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

