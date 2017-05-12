What Donald Trump would do to Arsene Wenger after 13 years without trophies – Piers Morgan – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
What Donald Trump would do to Arsene Wenger after 13 years without trophies – Piers Morgan
Television presenter Piers Morgan said his former colleague Donald Trump would sack Arsene Wenger if he was in charge of Arsenal. United States President, Trump appeared alongside Morgan on “Celebrity Apprentice”, where the pair formed a bond.
