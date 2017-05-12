What Donald Trump would do to Arsene Wenger after 13 years without trophies – Piers Morgan

Television presenter Piers Morgan said his former colleague Donald Trump would sack Arsene Wenger if he was in charge of Arsenal. United States President, Trump appeared alongside Morgan on “Celebrity Apprentice”, where the pair formed a bond. Trump’s son is an Arsenal supporter, having been seen playing football in the White House wearing the club’s […]

What Donald Trump would do to Arsene Wenger after 13 years without trophies – Piers Morgan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

