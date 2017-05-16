What God revealed to me about President Buhari’s health – Prophet Iginla

Popular prophet, Joshua Iginla, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to rush home from his medical trip in London. The Abuja-based clergy and shepherd in charge of Champions Royal Assembly, said this as part of the revelation he had on the president’s health. He told his congregation that: “We are going to spend our time […]

What God revealed to me about President Buhari’s health – Prophet Iginla

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

