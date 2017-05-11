Pages Navigation Menu

“What happened to him is called Karma” – Sugarboy finally responds to Allegations of Song Theft | Watch

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

G-Worldwide Entertainment act, Sugarboy has finally opened up his own side of the theft allegations leveled against him by Barz insisting that karma caught up with him . The Silent Music Company which houses Barz had earlier accused Sugarboy of stealing their artiste’s song, “Kilamity” because he was featured on it. Speaking to Planet TV recently, the singer […]

The post “What happened to him is called Karma” – Sugarboy finally responds to Allegations of Song Theft | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

