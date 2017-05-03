What I discussed with Buhari – AGF Malami
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his annoyance as a result of the delay tactics by the National Assembly to stall the passage of the anti-graft law. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, disclosed this on Tuesday. Malami revealed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of a closed door […]
