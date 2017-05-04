What I discussed with Buhari in Presidential Villa – CBN boss, Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja. Speaking with state house correspondents shortly after the meeting, Emefiele said he briefed the President on the stability in the foreign exchange market and other activities of the apex bank He said Buhari was […]

What I discussed with Buhari in Presidential Villa – CBN boss, Emefiele

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

