What I Want In My Man, Why I Embarked On A Weight Loss Program – Toyin Abraham

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood, Relationship | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham who recently announced her name change from Aimakhu to Abraham has in a recent chat revealed that she is yet to give up on finding her one true love. The actress who suffered an unsuccessful marriage with Adeniyi Johnson, her ex-husband followed by a failed relationship with alleged serial fraudster, Seun…

