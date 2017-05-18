Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What I will do with BBN winner, Efe – Olamide [VIDEO]

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji simply known as Olamide, has said he would be available to offer any form of help to Big brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba. He also blasted those who think the BBN star is not talented enough to pull through in the highly competitive Nigerian music industry. He explained […]

What I will do with BBN winner, Efe – Olamide [VIDEO]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.