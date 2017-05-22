Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The 10 Best Carpool Karaokes So Far – Vanity Fair

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanity Fair

The 10 Best Carpool Karaokes So Far
Vanity Fair
It's almost that time: on Monday night, James Corden will bestow his second primetime Carpool Karaoke special unto the world. Corden's first primetime special aired last March, and picked up an Emmy award for outstanding variety special in the fall
What is James Corden's Carpool Karaoke and which other celebrities have taken part? Harry Styles to Victoria BeckhamThe Sun

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.