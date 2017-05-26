What is wrong with my country Nigeria? – Bash Ali

Former boxing champion, Bash Ali boxer, has said asked what is wrong with Nigeria ?

Bash Ali lamenting why he was not invited to today’s “Rumbles in Lagos’’ a novelty bout between former Heavyweight Boxer Holyfield and former Gov. Bola Tinubu at Landmark Event Centre in Lagos wrote on his Facebook page wrote “I was born and raised in Lagos. I am a world boxing champion.

‘I have contributed to the economic growth of Nigeria through sport and i was rewarded with the highest national honor ever given to a Nigerian athlete, Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

‘American former world boxing champion, Evander Holyfield is in Lagos as a special guest of the government to celebrate Lagos at 50 and i am not invited. THE LABOR OF OUR HEROES PAST SHALL NEVER BE IN VAIN…..LOL.’

The post What is wrong with my country Nigeria? – Bash Ali appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

