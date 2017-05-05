What I’ve been doing behind the scene -Chuddy K – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
What I've been doing behind the scene -Chuddy K
Vanguard
DELTA State-born Ajegunle-bred singer, Chukwudi Ken Agali, better known as Chuddy K, is back on the Nigerian music scene after a brief hiatus. The “Slow Slow” crooner who had to go through the hard knocks of ghetto life to carve a niche for himself in …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!