What on Earth might a Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting look like? – Boston Herald
|
Boston Herald
|
What on Earth might a Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting look like?
Boston Herald
FILE – This combination of photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on April 29, 2017. The notion of a substantive sit-down between North Korean …
AP News in Brief at 6:04 am EDT
North Korea: US bomber flights pushing Korean peninsula to brink of nuclear war
US Antimissile System Goes Live in South Korea
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!