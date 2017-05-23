Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Really Killed Veteran Actor Sir Roger, ”James Bond” – (Find Out Here)

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran Actor, Sir Roger Moore popularly known as “James Bond” has died at 89

His death was announced in a statement released by his family on twitter on Tuesday.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated” the family tweeted.

According to the statement, ‘he died after a short but brave battle with cancer’.

The post What Really Killed Veteran Actor Sir Roger, ”James Bond” – (Find Out Here) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.