‘What rogue?’ asks Zille – says her articles were cleared by Maimane – Times LIVE

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Former Democratic Alliance leader and current Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has dismissed an assertion that she has gone “rogue”‚ charging that recent articles written by her were cleared by incumbent party leader Mmusi Maimane.

