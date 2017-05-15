What we need to fight corruption in Nigeria – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that Nigeria needs ‘strong’ institutions to win the war against corruption. Dogara, in a statement on his website, made it clear that there must be institutional reforms, so that individuals that want to engage in corrupt practices would be stopped. The statement reads: “As […]

