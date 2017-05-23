What You Get In Hout Bay For R12 000 A Day On Airbnb

You can’t talk property in Cape Town without mentioning Airbnb, which is why we’ve been keeping a close eye on things these past few months.

We’ve seen how it’s driving up the rental prices (HERE), and we’ve also taken a look at exactly how much the average host makes per year (HERE).

A large majority of those hosts are tucked away in the City Bowl, or along the Atlantic Seaboard, but it isn’t often we swing past the Republic of Hout Bay and see what’s on offer there.

Up towards the premium, very premium, end of the scale is this listing in Tierboskloof estate, where you can fork out R12K to live in luxury.

OK, it’s actually R11 894 per day, but we’re including the cost of the Italian ice-cream you’re going to have at IceDream – no trip to the Republic is complete without a few scoops and a visit to the Creek.

There’s not much info on the listing, other than “Fantastic views and spacious home in Hout Bay’s finest private estate”, but it does come with plenty of pictures of the five-bedroom house:

For R12K a day I hope that bar is well-stocked.

[source:airbnb]

