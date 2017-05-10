What You Need To Know About The New Bakkie Laws That Start From Tomorrow

It should come as no surprise that the high rate of accidents on South Africa’s roads has many concerned. Whether it’s through adverts pertaining to drunk driving (like THIS one), or amending certain laws, the effort is clear to see.

As part of that sustained effort tomorrow, May 11, will see it “become illegal to transport school children for reward (i.e paying a driver) in the goods compartment of a bakkie,” reports Wheels24.

All in the name of increased road safety, many organisations, such as the Department of Transport, have “lauded this as being a giant stride in the right direction for road safety”.

Law for All said:

It is no secret that the overfilling of taxis and bakkies has resulted in thousands of young, innocent children losing their lives on their way to school. While there are many contributing factors to this, government aims to put a stop to the unnecessary deaths of pupils with amendments to laws relating to scholar transport.

Here’s a breakdown of the law:

Although it has always been illegal to transport people in “any section of a vehicle (car, bakkie, hatchback or minibus) that is not designed for people; for example, the boot of a car or the loadbay of a bakkie” for payment, the May 11 amendment is specifically aimed at those transporting children to and from school.

This means those so-called “bakkie-taxis” – bakkies which transport children to school in certain areas due to lack of transport – will now have to stop.

The law also “prohibits bakkie drivers from carrying people of any age on an open load bed, or near any goods or tools – whether they pay you for the privilege or not,” reports iOL.

If they don’t obey the law, drivers could face the following consequences:

• R2 500 fine when the vehicle is confiscated

• R7 000 fine to have the impounded vehicle released (first offence)

• R10 000 fine to have the impounded vehicle released (second offence)

• R15 000 fine to have the impounded vehicle released (third offence)

Parents have been strongly encouraged to find alternative arrangements, although that’s going to be difficult in areas where bakkies are the only source of transport for many. Alternative means of transport should be introduced as a way to compensate.

However, there are ways.

You can check out what it takes to be able to privately transport children to school here, and read the full list of amendments here.

Perhaps that’s a gap in the NGO market, funding private school trips for those who have no other means of transport.

